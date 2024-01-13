Nikki Sharma relishes 'Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti’ on Lohri

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Nikki Sharma, who is essaying the role of 'Shakti' in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', shared how she misses celebrating Lohri with her family and neighbours in Delhi, and revealed her plans for this year: she will enjoy the delicacies of this festival like Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti and Gajak.

Hailing from Delhi, Nikki said Lohri has always been one of her favourite festivals since childhood.

“I have grown up watching people relishing in the joy of sacred bonfire at night during this festival and dancing their heart out to the beats of dhol. I really miss celebrating it with my family and neighbours in Delhi, since there is always a different vibe altogether for Lohri,” she said.

Sharing her plans for the festivities, the actress added: “This year, I plan to celebrate it with my mother at home after shooting, and I have already told her to prepare my favourite delicacies of this festival, be it Sarson Ka Saag-Makke Ki Roti or Gajak.”

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor