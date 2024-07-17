Nine crew members rescued, one dead after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

Muscat [Oman], July 17 : Nine crew members of the oil tanker Prestige Falcon that capsized off the Oman coast on July 15, were recovered alive, while one crew member was found dead during the rescue operation, the Maritime Security Centre of Oman said on Wednesday.

The search and rescue operations is underway for the remaining crew members.

"Search and rescue operations have successfully found 10 crew members of the oil tanker Prestige Falcon, 9 found alive. Tragically, one crew member was found deceased. The search and rescue operations continue for the remaining members of the vessel's crew," Oman's Maritime Security Centre said.

— مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 17, 2024

The MV had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Oman, on July 15 and search and rescue efforts in coordination with Oman authorities have been in progress since July 16.

The MV is reported to have had a total of 16 crew members, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans.

Earlier, the Indian Navy said that its mission deployed the warship INS Teg, rendering rescued nine crew members, including eight Indians, who were on an oil tanker that capsized off the Oman coast on July 15.

The nine rescued crew members included eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national.

The search and rescue of Indian and Omani assets is being undertaken in challenging weather conditions as the area is experiencing rough seas and strong winds. The Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also assisting in the search for survivors, the Indian Navy stated.

The Indian Embassy in Oman has said it is in constant touch with the Omani authorities.

Giving the latest update on the rescue effort, the Indian Embassy in Oman also posted on X, "Embassy is coordinating SAR operations with Omani authorities and the Indian Navy for MT Prestige Falcon, a Comoros-flagged vessel that capsized off the coast of Oman on July 15th."

"9 crew including 8 Indians have been rescued today by INS Teg. The search for the remaining survivors continues," it added.

