Nine grenade attacks rock Balochistan towns

Quetta/Gwadar, Feb 7 At least nine grenade attacks, targeting election offices of candidates and polling stations, were carried out in various areas of Makran division and the provincial capital of Balochistan, local media reported.

According to police reports, individuals riding motorcycles threw hand grenades at a government school in Killi Ahmedzai, located on the outskirts of Quetta, late Tuesday evening.

The grenade exploded in the courtyard of the school, designated as a polling station, damaging windows, Dawn reported.

Law enforcement agencies also thwarted an attack at a government school in Pasni, where an explosive device was discovered near the Bagh Bazaar Government School.

It was later defused by the bomb disposal squad.

In the Hoshab area of Kech district, an office of the National Database and Regis­tration Authority office was attacked with a grenade, causing damage to windows but no injuries were reported.

Further reported incidents included a grenade attack on the residence of BNP-Mengal's candidate for National Assembly, Mir Mohammad Yaqoob, in Awaran district, and an attack on the house of PML-N candidate Mir Mohammad Aslam Buledi in Buleda, Dawn reported.

Two blasts were reported from the Panjgur town where the house of National Party leader Abdul Qadeer Sajdi and the residence of an independent candidate, Dr Noor Baloch, were targeted. Both leaders remained unhurt in the attacks.

PPP candidate Agha Gull also survived a grenade attack on his home.

Additionally, reports indicated an attack on a security forces post in the Tump area of Kech district, where a PRG-7 projectile was fired, causing an explosion near the post. No loss of life was reported, Dawn reported.

