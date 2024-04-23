Nine injured in Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Kyiv, April 23 (IANS/DPA) Nine people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, according to local officials.

"Four of them are children - 12 and 9 years old and two babies who are less than a year old," local military administrator Oleh Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

All four were hospitalised with moderate injuries, he said.

No deaths have been reported so far in the attack, which hit a residential neighbourhood with low-rise buildings. Several houses and at least 14 flats were damaged, according to the local authorities.

Rescue workers saved dozens of people from the rubble.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion with massive Western support for more than two years.

Moscow has since annexed four territories in the east and south of Ukraine, in violation of international law. The fighting is still concentrated around the east and south.

The country has called on Western supporters to supply more air defence systems in order to better protect its cities and regions.

Russia has been systematically attacking key electricity, energy and water infrastructure in Ukraine.

