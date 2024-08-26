Nine killed, seven injured in multi-vehicle crash in Cairo

Cairo, Aug 26 At least nine people were killed and seven others wounded in a multi-vehicle crash in Fayoum province, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the provincial authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Civil protection forces rushed to the scene to evacuate the bodies, and ambulances transferred the wounded to Fayoum Public Hospital, the statement said.

Initial investigations revealed that a speedy trailer collided with several pickup trucks and private cars, and the trailer driver has been detained and will undergo a drug test, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Nile TV.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year, mainly due to speeding, negligence of traffic laws, and poor road maintenance.

