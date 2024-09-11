Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Gaza, Sep 11 At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia town in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

The Israeli aircraft attacked the home of Dr Akram al-Najjar from Al-Quds Open University on Gaza Street in Jabalia, killing nine people, including three children and two women, and injuring others in neighbouring houses, said Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza.

Civil defence teams are still working to rescue the missing, who are potentially under the rubble of the targeted house and its adjacent buildings, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased and injured have been taken to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Bassal noted on Tuesday.

So far, there has been no comment from the Israeli side on the attack.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 41,020, local health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

