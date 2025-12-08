Nine reportedly disappeared after detentions in Quetta, Turbat and Karachi CTD raid

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 8 : Reports from different regions of Balochistan suggest that Pakistani forces in Quetta and Turbat reportedly apprehended nine individuals and have since vanished, as per The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Eight men were allegedly detained late on Tuesday during a wedding celebration. Their current location remains unknown since the arrest.

In a different incident in Turbat, a university student's family has been notified that Noor Khan, the son of Nazar Muhammad and a student at Turbat University, was taken by Pakistani security forces on Wednesday night.

Family members assert that he has been unaccounted for since the purported detention. Human rights groups have consistently expressed concerns over forced disappearances in Balochistan, observing an apparent rise in such cases, despite ongoing demands for transparency and accountability, TBP reported.

This situation aligns with a significant operation that took place overnight in Karachi, where residents in Sharafi Goth, Malir, reported that personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) detained numerous individuals and transported them to an undisclosed location.

According to residents, a large group of CTD officers carried out door-to-door searches in Shah Ali Goth, allegedly employing force against men, women, and children, and causing property damage. Eyewitness accounts further stated that the officers breached the sanctity of homes and forcibly took six Baloch youths.

The operation was connected to a previous encounter two nights earlier, in which CTD personnel tried to apprehend a young man at a hotel in the area. This attempt reportedly led to resistance from bystanders and a struggle, during which locals briefly detained a CTD officer. Subsequent police reinforcements later rescued the officer and departed with the apprehended youth.

Locals assert that the extensive raid which followed seemed like retaliation for that incident, fostering a climate of fear and anger within the community. Families of those taken have called on authorities to ensure the safe return of their loved ones and to conduct a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the detentions, as highlighted in TBP's report.

