Nine terrorists eliminated in Rafah

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that nine additional terrorists were located and eliminated in an underground terror infrastructure as its hunt for the terrorists in eastern Rafah continues.

The terrorists were likely eliminated as a result of the IDF called "intense and focused activity" of its forces in the area, which included the treatment and destruction of the underground terror routes using aerial strikes and engineering means.

To date, more than 30 terrorists have been eliminated in the area who attempted to escape from the underground infrastructure.

IDF forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement framework and will continue to operate resolutely to remove any immediate threat. (ANI/TPS)

