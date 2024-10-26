Nirmala Sitharaman highlights Global South's contributions to foundations of multilateral development banks

Washington, DC [US], October 26 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the contributions of the Global South to the foundations of multilateral development banks at the 1944 Bretton Woods conference and emphasized on embedding diverse voices in decision-making to ensure a truly inclusive and global development framework.

She was speaking at the Development Committee Plenary session on 'A Future-Ready World Bank Group' at the World Bank during the Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington, DC.

In her intervention at the session, Sitharaman urged the World Bank to promote a two-way exchange of innovations, drawing from the transformative experiences of the Global South in areas like digital inclusion and sustainable energy.

The Finance Minister also praised the World Bank's initiatives over the past year to optimize balance sheet measures to increase its financial capacity, considering the growing global economic challenges and the pressing need of emerging economies to finance their developmental needs.

She further reiterated India's stance that the World Bank should adopt a strictly evidence-based and data-driven approach when preparing global indices and country comparators such as the Worldwide Governance Indicators and the new B-Ready index.

She affirmed hope that the World Bank would chart the future path with a renewed commitment by addressing key priorities, empowering regions, and fostering partnerships, to create a future-ready institution capable of accelerating progress toward the 2030 SDGs and beyond.

Nirmala Sitharaman also participated in the IMFC Plenary session on 'MD's Global Policy Agenda' at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the annual meetings in IMF.

She noted that the global economy in 2024 has shown remarkable resilience; while output is nearing its potential in some major economies, headline inflation has generally moderated and moved closer to the central banks' targets. She also spoke about several downside risks, including geopolitical tensions and medium-term global growth prospects.

She expressed hope that the ongoing Review of the Transparency Policy and Open Archives Policy will help the IMF to establish itself as a trusted advisor with regard to strengthening multilateral surveillance and enhancing transparency.

Nirmala Sitharaman also held a meeting with Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Winters thanked Sitharaman for her support for the India-UK Financial Partnership.

Referring to the Union Budget Announcement regarding the Climate Finance Taxonomy Framework, Nirmala Sitharaman made a request that key inputs in that regard may also be shared with India's Finance Ministry.

She arrived in Washington, DC on Wednesday and was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra. Prior to visiting Washington, DC, Sitharaman was in New York.

During her visit to the US, Sitharaman will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, besides the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers; and G7 - Africa Ministerial Roundtable, Ministry of Finance said in an earlier press release. The Union Finance Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of several countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany. In a high-level event, Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in a World Bank Group discussion 'From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development'.

