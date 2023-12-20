Nishigandha Wad took inspiration from Irrfan for ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Nishigandha Wad, who essays the role of Haider’s mother Heena in the television show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, has shared that she took cues from legendary actor Irrfan Khan for her part in the show.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ghazal tries to kill Haider’s mother Heena (Nishigandha Wad), but somehow the Akhtar family manages to save her. However, now that Heena is suffering from short-term memory loss, the whole family is trying to recreate the best moments of her life to help her get her memory back.

To bring authenticity to the scenes and to do complete justice to the show's storyline, she watched movies like ‘Piku’ and ‘Karwaan’.

Talking about the same, Nishigandha Wad said, “I am thrilled that through this show, I got a chance to bring versatility to my acting. When I was informed by my creative team that my character will be facing short-term memory loss in the upcoming episodes, I was excited about portraying the same on screen. To do it right, it was important for me to have a connection between my personal experiences and my characters’”.

She further mentioned: “And to execute the same on screen, I have watched a few films of the late iconic actor Irfaan Khan because I have always looked up to him and his work; he was known as the ‘Master of Method Acting’ and will always be an inspiration.

“I have also got a great amount of help from my director and creative team, I hope the audience loves me in this new track.”

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor