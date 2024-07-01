N.Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S.Korean military

Seoul, July 1 North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Monday, South Korea's military said, marking its second launch in a week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch but gave no further details, saying an analysis is underway.

The latest launch comes after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea claimed to have successfully conducted a multiple warhead missile test, but South Korea has dismissed the claim, saying the launch failed as the missile exploded in the air.

