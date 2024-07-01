N.Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S.Korean military
By IANS | Published: July 1, 2024 03:15 AM2024-07-01T03:15:21+5:302024-07-01T03:20:07+5:30
Seoul, July 1 North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Monday, South Korea's military said, marking ...
Seoul, July 1 North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Monday, South Korea's military said, marking its second launch in a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch but gave no further details, saying an analysis is underway.
The latest launch comes after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.
North Korea claimed to have successfully conducted a multiple warhead missile test, but South Korea has dismissed the claim, saying the launch failed as the missile exploded in the air.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app