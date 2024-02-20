NMDC Group announces participation at Egypt Energy Show 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): NMDC Group today announced its participation at Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) 2024, the largest energy conference and exhibition across Egypt, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Set to take place from 19th to 21st February at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, EGYPES serves as a key platform for industry leaders and innovators to showcase their latest projects and advancements spanning the entire energy supply and value chains.

At EGYPES 2024, NMDC Group will highlight its expertise in both energy and dredging projects, including its significant contribution to the duplication of the Suez Canal, a vital facilitator of global maritime trade.

The Group will also spotlight two of its standout vessels, the DLS 4200 and Ghasha, presented as scale models at its pavilion (stand number 3F60). In addition to providing insight into their structure and functions, these vessels will demonstrate NMDC's technological leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group Yasser Zaghloul said, "EGYPES presents us an excellent opportunity to highlight our ongoing efforts to redefine the landscape of energy and dredging projects through innovation, expertise, and global presence. In addition to engaging with industry leaders to explore latest trends shaping the future of the energy sector, we will share our expertise and technological advancements to successfully navigate the ever-evolving industry landscape."

Zaghloul added, "With ambitious plans for expansion into new markets and a strong focus on clean energy initiatives, we will leverage our participation at EGYPES to discuss regional and international progress and collective efforts towards achieving net-zero emissions. At NMDC, our vision for the future is focused on pursuing opportunities that prioritize decarbonisation to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

NMDC Group, a globally recognised leader in engineering, marine dredging, procurement, and construction, attributes its success not only to its cutting-edge fleet and technology but also to the remarkable skills and dedication of its personnel who adeptly manage complex projects and thrive in a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.(ANI/WAM)

