No backing down: Oppn benches to stand united against Imran Khan

Islamabad, April 9 While the political future of Imran Khan hangs in the balance in view of the no-confidence motion moved against him, the Opposition alliance seems to be intact, eyeing to form a coalition government in Pakistan.

The Opposition alliance, which joined hands under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with a one-point agenda of ousting sitting Prime Minister Imran khan, is working to keep its alliance parties intact and is contemplating towards launching a joint campaign for general elections.

However, it remains a fact that the PDM does not hold any political party status and is a combination of small and large parties which may be faced with a major challenge during the general elections as they contest against each other and later confront each other for positioning in the Cabinet and ministries.

The matter relates to the outcome of the current political turmoil in the country, as the ruling government of Imran Khan is weighing all options to ensure it stays in power and in the process, declare its Opposition as facilitators and handlers or a 'foreign conspiracy' for regime change in the country.

On the other hand, the Opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), seem to be cracking into the government members and attract them to their team with promises of making them major stakeholders in the next government, if and when they form a coalition government.

It should be noted that before the formation of the PDM against Imran Khan, PPP, PML-N and the other parties contested against each other and accused each other for pushing the country into further misery.

As a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) said, "personal issues are forgotten when there is a mutual enemy", it seems that the PDM coalition of many political parties has joined hands against a mutual opponent, i.e., Imran Khan.

Pakistan's fluid political scenario with a struggling Imran Khan and what looks like a resilient Opposition alliance, fighting it out to either retain power or come to power, has started to show a negative impact on the country's economic condition.

The politically uncertain environment has also damaged the credibility and dignity of important state institutions like the judiciary and the military.

The silence of the military establishment, known to have given extended support to Imran Khan in the past, and the recent historic decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution and roll over the Prime Minister and President's decision to dissolve the assemblies, is being taken as a shift of support of the institutions from Imran Khan to the Opposition benches.

