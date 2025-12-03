"No compromise on plan for Ukraine": Kremlin aide on Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy Witkoff

Moscow [Russia], December 3 : No compromise on the plan for Ukraine was reached during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US delegation, the Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said as reported by RT.

The Russian President meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner went on for nearly five hours.

Ushakov did acknowledge that some US proposals look "acceptable," while clearly stating that some proposals were not of the Kremlin's liking.

"No compromises have been found as of yet. Some American proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not," Ushakov said.

"We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation," he added.

Ushakov further informed that the "territorial issue" was also discussed in the meeting, RT reported.

"Responding to the question of whether peace had become closer or further following these talks, Ushakov said, "Definitely not further."

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev tweeted that the session was "productive."

Washington has circulated a 28-point peace proposal that was revised after pushback from Kyiv and European capitals, which criticised the initial draft for appearing too accommodating to Moscow's conditions.

The meetings came hours after Vladimir Putin stated Moscow is ready for a military confrontation if European nations choose escalation, accusing European governments of blocking diplomatic efforts on Ukraine.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin stated, "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." He claimed European leaders are no longer prioritising negotiations and are instead backing continued hostilities in Ukraine.

According to Putin, "They are on the side of war," referring to European positions on the conflict.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with a Ukrainian delegation led by the head of Kyiv's National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umerov over the peace proposal. Rubio said that the discussions were "productive" but that there is "more work to be done".

