No confidence motion: Pak National Assembly Speaker summons Parliament session on March 25

"Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday at 11 a.m," Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The leadership of Pakistan opposition parties has asked their parliamentarians to stay put in Islamabad to ensure their presence in the National Assembly session ahead of the voting for the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the opposition leaders, the speaker of the lower house of the parliament could convene the assembly session any time and directed the lawmakers belonging to their parties to stay put in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

On Saturday, Pakistan Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif slammed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for siding with Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that the former should "come to his senses".

Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sharif who is the PML-N President chided the Speaker saying, "Don't let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you," reported The News International.

Sharif also condemned the recent attack on the Sindh House saying, "Whatever happened at the Sindh House was not a trivial matter." He said that the attack was not only about the integrity of Sindh but was an assault on Pakistan.

Earlier, the opposition parties rejected the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's offer for withdrawing the no-trust motion against Prime Minister, the opposition has made it clear that the resolution will only be withdrawn if the premier announces his resignation, reported local media.

