"No country can solve climate change challenge alone," says German Ambassador in 'COP30: Reflections from Belem' talks held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 2 : German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, reflecting on the two weeks of COP 30 negotiations in Belem, Brazil, emphasised the importance of multilateralism and collective action, stressing "credible climate action cannot be one-size-fits-all.'

The UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil, COP30, took place from November 10-21, 2025. The event brought together world leaders, scientists, and other stakeholders to discuss global climate action.

"COP30 has reminded us that climate change is not a challenge any country can solve alone. The decision adopted in Belem- the 'Global Mutirão' or collective effort, is therefore particularly fitting," Philipp Ackermann said during the 'Climate Talks' series hosted by the German Embassy in New Delhi on Monday.

The high-level edition of its 'Climate Talks' series focused on "COP30: Reflections from Belem." Along with the German Ambassador, the conversation featured Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO of Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and South Asia Envoy to COP30, according to a statement from the German Embassy.

Speaking in his capacity as South Asia's Special Envoy, Ghosh emphasised that COP30 marked a shift toward implementation after years of abstract debate.

He said, "COP30 underscored that implementation, not abstraction, is now the centre of global climate action. Across South Asia, the message is clear: Adaptation and resilience are urgent priorities shaped by very different lived realities in Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives or Bangladesh. Countries must have the flexibility to report on what truly matters to them, because credible climate action cannot be one-size-fits-all."

He said, "Multilateralism, with all its imperfections, still matters." In a COP of many truths, securing even an imperfect deal was essential to show that collective action remains possible. Just transition must also put people first: you can repurpose physical assets and redesign financial assets, but you cannot abandon human assets whose livelihoods depend on coal today."

"And we should not see trade only as a barrier- codeveloping technology and investing in each other's markets can become powerful drivers of climate ambition. Real

progress will come not only from two weeks of negotiations, but from what we build together in the remaining fifty weeks of each year, translating the signals from Belem into fairer systems, stronger resilience and durable climate cooperation for the region," he said.

Ambassador Ackermann highlighted advances on adaptation and just transition while acknowledging the gaps on mitigation: "We saw real progress on important issues, especially climate adaptation and just transition, including stronger recognition that climate action must also be socially fair. Negotiations are only half the measure; the other half is implementation. COP30 saw new initiatives and funds aimed at moving from words to delivery, including a new fund to protect tropical forests, to which Germany has pledged EUR1 billion."

Reaffirming Germany's reliability as a climate partner, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann noted that Germany fully met and exceeded its international climate-finance commitments in 2024, contributing EUR11.8 billion, including EUR6.1 billion in budgetary resources, fulfilling its pledge to provide at least EUR6 billion annually. Germany also mobilised more than EUR1 billion in private capital for climate action, "a new milestone" as confirmed by the Federal Government's latest reporting to the EU, according to the statement.

"Germany stands by its international climate-finance commitments, even in challenging times. This is essential for trust and for successful global climate negotiations," Ambassador Ackermann said, echoing the federal government's message that Germany remains a reliable partner to the Global South.

Strengthening Indo-German cooperation post-COP30, Ambassador Ackermann emphasised that Indo-German cooperation will play a key role in implementing the outcomes of COP30. He recalled the meeting between India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Germany's Environment Minister Carsten Schneider in Belem, and highlighted new avenues of engagement.

"Under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), our countries are translating climate commitments into action. Germany has also launched a new IKI Large Grant call for proposals specifically for India, supporting its upcoming National Adaptation Plan and strengthening resilience of forests, ecosystems and biodiversity."

He also pointed to the fruitful collaboration between the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and CEEW showcased at COP30, demonstrating how evidence-based tools support India in integrating climate considerations across development policies.

Arunabha Ghosh shared his reflections on COP30 outcomes from a South Asian perspective, including the region's adaptation needs, the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, and opportunities for Indo-German cooperation on just transition, skills for the green economy, and energy systems, according to the statement.

COP30 in Belem marked ten years since the Paris Agreement, bringing renewed urgency to close the gap toward the 1.5°C pathway. While the conference delivered major advances on adaptation, including the decision to triple adaptation finance by 2035, and operationalised the Loss and Damage Fund, negotiations on fossil fuel phase-out and climate finance highlighted the persistent divides in global climate diplomacy.

Against this backdrop, Germany and India have emerged as key partners shaping constructive climate action: Germany through its consistent international climate-finance contributions and leadership in global initiatives for forests, energy systems and just transition, and India through its ambition, scale, and commitment to equitable climate solutions. The Climate Talks in New Delhi offered an opportunity to reflect on these global dynamics and to reinforce the shared belief that implementation, innovation and collaboration will define the next phase of climate action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor