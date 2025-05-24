"No country should be harbouring, training or supporting terrorists", says DMK MP Kanimozhi

Moscow [Russia], May 24 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Russia, Greece, Latvia, Slovenia, and Spain, shared on Friday the various interactions the delegation held in Russia regarding India's steps on action against terrorism.

Highlighting that Russia is a longstanding ally of India, Kanimozhi gave a call to the world that terrorism is not only an issue that affects India but is affecting the world at large.

While speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi shared the various interactions the Indian delegation held in Russia. These included meetings with Leonid Slutsky, who is the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, representatives from the Russian State Duma and former Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Fradkov, amongst others.

She highlighted that the meetings saw India's interaction and outreach to "important thinkers and lawmakers in Russia."

Speaking about Russia, she said, "Russia is a very important strategic partner and a very long ally to India. This inter-party delegation sent by the government of India has met people from different political parties and ideologies in Russia and we have explained our stand, we have explained in detail about what happened during the Pahalgam attack, before that and after that and we've also sought Russia's understanding and their support to India, their support in fighting terrorism, and to protect innocent civilians not only just India, all of the world.

Kanimozhi added, "They also stand with us and understand that it is a very, very important point the world is facing. It is an issue which does not only affects India, it affects the entire world. No country should be harbouring terrorists, training them or supporting them or allowing them to use that country to create their base", she told ANI.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Russia, said on Friday that the delegation conveyed India's "unequivocal" and "unconditional" resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism to Russian lawmakers, while emphasising the country's uncompromising stance and national determination to eradicate it.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor