No domain in which India-US not cooperating, says Jaishankar at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) said there is no domain in which India and the US are not cooperating and the nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue.

Speaking at US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Jaishankar said the collaboration between both the countries has grown well beyond its bilateral scope and has a visible impact on global issues including COVID-19, climate action, maritime security, and critical technologies.

The minister said that the 2+2 Dialogue is intended to promote a more integrated approach to our partnership and this is becoming increasingly relevant as the scope and intensity of our engagement steadily increase.

"We can truly assert that there is virtually no domain on which we are not cooperating with each other, the nature of our opportunities and challenges are such that they are more effectively addressed through a cross-cutting dialogue," he said.

"As we meet for the fourth time we can take satisfaction in the strength of the progress that we have made whether it's our USD 160 billion trade account, our 200,000 students, our highest recorded investment levels, or our rapidly growing energy trade. The yardsticks to measure growing closeness tell their own story," Jaishankar added.

"Our collaboration has grown well beyond his bilateral scope and now has a visible impact on global impact as well; it could be addressing the COVID-19 challenge, taking climate actions, ensuring maritime security or promoting critical technology. What India and US do together will make a difference," he said.

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific, he said: "A significant focus of our engagement pertains to the Indo-Pacific. We have seen, particularly over the last year, both an elevation and intensification of the Quad. Our achievements in this regard have a larger resonance. Today, we'll review all these matters and more."

US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held today at Washington.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today held a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden wherein both the leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, who are in Washington DC for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, were also present at the White House during the interaction, along with their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to PMO's release, the two Leaders had an "extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, climate action, recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, and the situation in Ukraine."

They also took stock of the significant progress made in bilateral relations in recent years.Both leaders agreed that further strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership would be of tremendous benefit to the two countries, and would also contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor