"No double standards": At SCO summit, PM flags "certain nations" for openly supporting terrorism

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out the "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable.

In his remarks at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, PM Modi said that Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every county who believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror.

"India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said.

"This attack was an open challenge for every person, every county who believes in humanity. At this time, it is natural to question that whether open support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable to us. We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity," he added.

PM Modi urged for zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars security, connectivity, and opportunity.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the occasion as PM Modi delivered his remarks at the plenary session.

PM Modi highlighted India's initiative to fight against terrorism, calling it a "challenge for all of humanity"

"Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it," PM Modi said.

At least 26 people were killed in Pahalgam terror attack in April of this year, following which India launched Operation Sindoor. India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK and repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The SCO Summit is taking place in the port city of Tianjin this year. Comprising of 10 members, in addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

Since its induction as a member, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

