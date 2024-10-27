No 'external force' can change Taiwan's future: President William Lai pledges to uphold self-governing status

Taipei [Taiwan], October 27 : Taiwan President William Lai has pledged to uphold Taiwan's self-governing status while marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over communist forces in the Battle of Guningtou, reported Taipei Times.

Speaking during his visit to Kinmen County, he addressed veterans and their families and said that Taiwan cherishes its freedom and democracy, and no "external force" can change its future.

"The Battle of Guningtou makes us realize that democracy and freedom are not something to be taken for granted. We treasure a democratic and free way of life, and we cannot, and will not, allow any external force to change the future of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, right?" Lai said.

Lai told veterans and family members that the October 1949 Battle of Guningtou, when Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) forces beat off an invasion attempt of Kinmen by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), "represents our determination to protect our country."

He reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and stability while safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty, expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue with Beijing. "Our insistence on safeguarding a democratic and free lifestyle for generations to come has not changed and will remain unchanged," he added.

The battle of Guningtou, fought from October 25 to 29, 1949, was a crucial engagement in the Chinese Civil War, where ROC forces successfully repelled a PLA amphibious assault on the offshore islands. This victory was significant for the ROC's morale, marking one of their last successes before retreating to Taiwan.

The battle is frequently referenced in discussions about current cross-strait relations, underscoring its lasting impact on Taiwan's defence strategies and geopolitical tensions, reported Taipei Times.

During the final stages of China's Civil War, the Kinmen battle represented one of the few victories for Chiang Kai-shek's forces.

This visit marked Lai's second trip to Kinmen since he took office in May. It followed the Taiwan Defence Command's inaugural night-time live-fire drills aimed at preparing the military for potential PLA invasions under the cover of darkness.

The exercises took place in the Wude area of southern Penghu County and were designed to simulate responses to a surprise night-time assault by the PLA.

The drills included media attendance and involved comprehensive aerial, naval, and land simulations conducted in darkness. Land exercises utilised CM-21 armoured vehicles and M60A3 tanks, operated by soldiers equipped with night-vision gear.

Live ammunition was discharged along local beaches in preparation for a potential land assault. To address a simulated aerial invasion using drones, the army deployed flares to illuminate the night sky, allowing them to fire 120mm mortars upwards, Taipei Times reported.

The army stated that the naval simulations considered the possibility of the PLA Navy infiltrating Taiwan's waters disguised as fishermen, prompting the firing of ammunition from land to sea. Before the drills commenced, the Coast Guard Administration alerted local fishermen and boaters about the upcoming live-fire exercise near Wude.

Overall, the drills took place at 18 locations, with over 32,000 rounds of various types of ammunition discharged, showcasing Taiwan's commitment to its national defence.

