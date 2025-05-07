No impunity for terrorists: Rishi Sunak justifies India's 'Operation Sindoor'

London, May 7 Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday justified the strikes conducted by Indian defence forces on the terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that there can be no impunity for terrorists.

In a post on social media platform X, Sunak said, "India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists."

Earlier, reacting to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, Sunak had affirmed that his country stands in solidarity with India and added that "terror will never win".

Meanwhile, backing India's move, Reuven Azar, the Ambassador of Israel to India, said, "Israel supports India's right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

After India's action against terrorists codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', United Kingdom Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that his country is ready to support both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions.

Calling upon India and Pakistan to show "restraint", Russia said that it hoped that tensions could be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means.

France, the United Nations and the UAE called for exercising restraint, de-escalating tensions which could disturb the international peace.

At the United Nations Security Council meeting, many member countries called for exercising restraint in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India, under 'Operation Sindoor', unleashed 24 missiles that precisely hit nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing an estimated 70 terrorists. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by senior defence officers Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, described the action as a "measured and proportionate" response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also emphasised that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to take on Pakistan, if it resorts to any misadventure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor