No Indian Pilot in Custody, One of Our Jets Shot Down, Says Pakistan Army

Late on Sunday night, May 11, officials from the Pakistani Navy, Air Force and Army held a joint press conference where they admitted that one of their fighter jets was shot down in a clash with India. However, they did not reveal the name or extent of the damage to the aircraft. According to PTI, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the press conference focused on Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and its conclusion. He confirmed the damage to a Pakistani military aircraft but did not reveal details. When asked if an Indian pilot was in Pakistani custody, he clarified that no Indian pilot had been captured.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor and targeted strikes were carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night of May 6 and 7. More than 100 terrorists were killed in the operation. Among the dead were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudassir Ahmed—key figures linked to the Pulwama attack. The operation led to the destruction of major terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Press Conference

Breaking News: Pakistan Army spokesman officially confirms my story that “there’s no Indian pilot in Pakistan’s custody.” #pakindiawar2025#ceasefirepic.twitter.com/DAuIHAvBJl — Muhammad Usman (@usmangmu66) May 11, 2025

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry claimed that the Pakistan Army’s response was “accurate, restrained, and balanced.” He stated that in retaliation to India's actions, Pakistan targeted 26 Indian military bases, including locations in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Udhampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Ambala and Pathankot. Pakistan also claimed to have attacked BrahMos missile storage facilities in Beas and Nagrota. However, these claims were dismissed as false by Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who presented counter-evidence at a press conference.

Also Read | Indian Army Says Night Remained Peaceful in Jammu & Kashmir and Along the International Border.

More than 100 terrorists from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in 'Operation Sindoor'. The list included high-ranking operatives such as Khalid alias Abbu Akasha, Mudassir Khan, Mohammad Rasam Khan, and Hafiz Mohammad Jameel. The real face of Pakistan was exposed when senior army officials attended the funerals of these top terrorists.

India agreed to a ceasefire after a request by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10. However, India has declared that terrorism will now be treated as an act of war. The freeze on the Indus Water Treaty remains in place, and further steps will be decided after diplomatic talks between the two nations.