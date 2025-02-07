'No irregularities found' in BookMyShow Coldplay tickets row, Mumbai police closes case

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has closed its investigation into ticketing platform BookMyShow regarding the Coldplay concert ticketing controversy, stating that no irregularities were found.

Police said that the probe was launched following a complaint by a lawyer who alleged that tickets originally priced at Rs 2,500 were being resold for as much as Rs 3 lakh. The complainant accused BookMyShow of fraudulent practices, including price inflation and unfair ticketing mechanisms, and demanded legal action.

There were also allegations that BookMyShow had used ticket bots to manipulate the ticketing process, preventing genuine fans from purchasing tickets at the original price, police said.

However, after a thorough investigation, the Mumbai Police found no evidence to support these claims.

The controversy arose after Coldplay concert tickets were sold via BookMyShow on September 22, 2024, and reportedly sold out within 30 minutes. Many users claimed they were logged out before the sale began, while others reported seeing tickets on resale platforms at significantly higher prices, sometimes 30 to 40 times the original cost.

Despite these concerns, the Mumbai Police concluded that there was no wrongdoing or illegal activity on the part of BookMyShow. With no concrete proof of ticket manipulation, fraud, or price gouging, the case has been officially closed.

BookMyShow recently clarified in a statement that it does not collaborate with any ticket-selling or reselling platforms, nor does it engage with third-party individuals for resale purposes.

After an eight-year pause, Coldplay, the renowned British rock band, performed in India as part of their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, with concerts held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The band comprises four core members: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, along with their manager Phil, who serves as a fifth member.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor