"No justification, no looking away and no whitewashing": EAM asserts India's "right to defend" against terrorism at SCO

Moscow [Russia], November 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underscored India's unwavering stance on the global fight against terrorism in a firm and resolute statement declaring that there can be "no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing" of terror in any form and firmly asserting India's sovereign right to defend its citizens.

During his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, the EAM called for a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism, reminding that the SCO was founded specifically to combat the "three evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

"We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

"There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it. In conclusion, India believes that SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda and reform its working methods. We will contribute positively and fully to these objectives," he added.

The EAM's remarks come at a time of escalating concerns over the rise of terrorist activities, with India witnessing two such incidents in recent times.

On April 22, 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Meanwhile, on November 10, a car blast took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, killing at least 15 people and leaving several injured. The Union Cabinet later released a resolution confirming that the blast was a "terror incident".

Jaishankar, in his remark, called for a unified approach to address terrorism, with India being at the forefront.

The EAM also pushed for modernisation and reform of the 24-year-old organisation, calling for greater flexibility, fresh thinking and long-pending decisions such as making English an official language of the SCO. Russian and Chinese are the official working languages of the group.

He also highlighted India's contribution to the grouping's new agenda, citing the SCO Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and the SCO Startup Forum as initiatives aimed at harnessing creativity among the youth.

"Let me now turn to the modernisation of the SCO. As the organisation continues to evolve, India strongly supports its reform-oriented agenda. We welcome centres addressing challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. As the organisation becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and more adaptable. To this end, the long-delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised. We all recognise that the SCO must keep up with contemporary changes. That must be reflected in fresh thinking and new collaborations. India's initiatives, such as the SCO Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and the SCO Startup Forum, are good examples. They're aimed at promoting innovation and creativity, especially targeting the younger generation," he said.

He concluded by emphasising that the SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, expand its agenda and reform its working methods, assuring that India will contribute "positively and fully" to these objectives.

The 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states took place in Moscow on November 17 and 18.

Comprising 10 member countries in addition to India, SCO includes Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, following its status as an Observer since 2005. During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

