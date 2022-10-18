No member country too big or too small: Interpol President on partnering with regional police bodies

Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to drive for a modern Interpol, to enhance transparency and to support collaboration between police organisations of member countries.

Delivering his opening remarks at the 90th Interpol General Assembly that began here today, Al-Raisi said, "Last year, I had the privilege of being elected as the President by you all at the 89th General Assembly of Interpol. I take this opportunity to repeat the commitment I make to you on that date. To drive for modern Interpol, to enhance transparency and to support collaboration between member countries."

Recalling the 89th Interpol General Meeting in Istanbul, Al-Raisi said that they have introduced activities to deliver the future of police. He further said that they have executed sustainable budgets and have grown joint capabilities building for grants with regional police organisations.

"Our partnership with organisations such as WHO, the UN, WCO and the private sector," he added.

"Global warming, cyber frauds and cross-border conflicts, imagine a world without Interpol, it would be impossible for countries to keep up with these challenges on their own. As the world's largest police organization is the job of Interpol to make sure that all countries are supported. No member country is too big and no country member is too small. We must all be equally here represented," Ahmed added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that Interpol was approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, Interpol will celebrate its 100 years.

The prime minister lauded the police forces across the world stating that they are the frontline responders during any crisis.

"This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards the UN Peacekeeping Operations," PM Modi said.

"India is a case study for the world in upholding diversity, democracy. Terrorism has developed new form of online radicalism and digital fraud. All countries are working on developing strategies to address this form of terrorism, " the prime minister said

The four-day 90th General Assembly of Interpol is being held here from October 18-21 and delegations from 195 member countries comprising of Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers are attending the event..

According to PMO, the Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, PMO said.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

