"No place in Iran where Israel's long arm can't reach," warns Netanyahu at UN; calls Hamas to surrender

New York [US], September 27 : Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war with Hamas can end if the latter lays arms and releases the hostages, while asserting that Israel will continue its fight until it achieves "total victory."

Issuing a stern warning to Iran, Netanyahu said there is "no place" in Iran, where the "long arms" of Israel cannot reach, while adding that it is true for the "entire Middle East."

In his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu accused Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid and selling it to people at higher rates. He said, "This too has to end, and we are working to bring it to an end."

The Israeli PM said that if Hamas stays in power, it will regroup, rearm and "attack Israel again and again and again". "Hamas has got to go."

Stressing that the war will end if Hamas lays down its arms, he said, "As far as hostages, I have a message for Hamas captors. Let them go, all of them. Those alive today, must be returned alive and the remains of those whom you brutally killed must be returned to their families. Those families here today and those in Israel."

He also asserted the need to defeat Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"This war can come to an end now, all that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages. But if they don't, we will fight until we achieve total victory. There is no substitute for it. Israel must also defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon," he added.

Netanyahu said Israel has brought home 154 of these hostages, including 117 alive, and pledged to not rest until all the hostages are brought home. He pointed out the hostage families in attendance and asked them to stand up. He narrated the stories of each of the hostages represented by their families, including those whose bodies were taken to Gaza.

"I can promise you, we will return your loved ones home. We will not spare that effort until that holy mission is accomplished," he said.

At the start of his address, Netanyahu said that he did not intend to participate in the UNGA. However, he decided to come here as he heard the "lies and slanders levelled by many speakers at this podium."

He said, "I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is in war fighting for its life. But, after I heard the lies and slanders levelled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium. I decided to come here and set the record straight. I decided to come here to speak for my people, for my country, to speak for truth and here is the truth - Israel seeks peace, Israel yearns for peace, Israel has made peace and will make peace again."

"Yet, we face savage enemies who seek our annihilation and we must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us. They seek to destroy our common civilisation and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror," he added.

As the Israeli PM came to the podium to deliver remarks at the UNGA, a large number of delegates could be seen leaving the hall.

Recalling his previous address at the UNGA, Netanyahu said the Saudi Arabia-Israel deal was close when he was at the United Nations last year. However, he added that Hamas burst into Israel and committed "unimaginable atrocities," including murdering people and raping women.

Speaking about the ongoing war which began on October 7 last year, he said, "The curse of October 7th began with when Hamas invaded Israel from Gaza. But, it didn't end there. Israel was soon forced to defend itself and...more war fronts organised by Israel. On October 8, Hezbollah attacked us from Lebanon. Since then, they fired over 8000 rockets at our towns and cities, at our civilians, at our children."

"Two weeks later, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launched drones and missiles at Israel. The first of 250 such attacks, including one yesterday, aimed at Tel Aviv. Iran Shiites militias....Fuelled by Iran, Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria perpetrated scores of attacks there and throughout Israel and last April, for the first time ever, Iran directly attacked Israel from its own territory, firing 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at us," he added.

He showed two maps and asked the world to choose between a "blessing" and a "curse." Explaining the "map of blessing", he said, "It shows Israel and its Arab partners forming a land bridge connecting Asia and Europe between the Indian Ocean and the Medditerean Sea."

Speaking about the "map of curse", he said, "Now look at this second map. It's a map of a curse. It's a map of an arc of terror that Iran has created and imposed from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean."

Netanyahu warned that Iran will endanger every country in the Middle East and many countries in the rest of the world if it is not checked.

Calling on the world to stop appeasing Iran, Netanyahu said, "For too long the world has appeased Iran, it turns a blind eye to its internal repression, it turns a blind eye to external aggression. That appeasement must end and that appeasement must end now."

He called on the world to support to "join Israel" in stopping Iran's nuclear weapons program. He urged the UN Security Council to impose "snapback" sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program.

Netanyahu said, "I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran where the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true for the entire Middle East."

In his message to the world, Netanyahu exclaimed, "We are winning."

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civlian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict. According to Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war.

The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats', the Iran-backed group poses to Israel with repeated strikes in northern Israel.

As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

