No politics in Tharoor's inclusion, Cong has internal issues, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, May 18 Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday that there was no politics in including Shashi Tharoor in the all-party delegation, which will visit foreign countries to expose Pakistan on cross-border terrorism, and that Congress has internal issues.

As part of the Centre’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which follows the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that claimed 26 lives, India has formed seven all-party delegations to engage key partner countries on the global stage to expose Pakistan’s terror links and garner international support.

Speaking on Tharoor’s participation, Giriraj Singh said, “Today, the Congress party has become a party where no one speaks positively for the country’s interests. It only engages in negativity, whether it is defaming India abroad or otherwise. Now, this delegation is going abroad, and if Shashi Tharoor is going as part of it, then what is the politics in this? This reflects the internal conflicts within the Congress party.”

The delegation includes leaders from across party lines, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule of NCP(SP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena. The teams are also accompanied by experienced Indian Foreign Service officers to enhance the effectiveness of this outreach.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lauded the effort, stating, “To highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive actions, and its heroic legacy, seven delegations have been formed. Each of the seven delegations includes experienced leaders and IFS officers who will visit various countries to share India’s valour and expose 'Terroristan.' This is a very commendable decision by Prime Minister Modi.”

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh echoed this sentiment, calling the initiative a “diplomatic surgical strike” against Pakistan. “The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to send an all-party parliamentary delegation across the world to expose Pakistan’s vile, cheap, corrupt and terrorist face is commendable,” he said. “The delegation will inform the global community about how Pakistan has been running a world-class university of terrorism.”

Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi also welcomed the move, describing it as a “commendable step by the Government of India,” and an ideal opportunity to expose “Pakistan's lies” on the global stage.

In a separate remark, Giriraj Singh commented on the growing sentiment among Indian tourists boycotting countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan. “Pakistan has become a terrorist country recognised by the whole world today. The courage of the Indian Army has shown the entire world that no one can stop the destruction and devastation of this terrorist country. However, the people naturally feel anger towards any country that supports India’s enemy, Pakistan,” he said. “No country, whether it is an enemy or a supporter of the enemy, can ever be in India’s interest, be it Turkey or any other.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor