"No problem with Sher Afzal Marwat if he follows party line": Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, on Monday said that he has "no problem with MNA Sher Afzal Marwat if he follows the party line," Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Khan's statement came after the PTI expelled Marwat from the party's top decision-making bodies.

Speaking to reporters in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said, "There is no issue if Sher Afzal Marwat follows the party policy." He said, "I asked Sher Afzal Marwat not to violate the party policy several times."

The PTI founder said that Marwat used to attack the party leaders every other day. Expressing his anger, Imran Khan said that Marwat made the controversial statement at a time when a Saudi Arabian delegation was visiting Pakistan.

In his remarks, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of Marwat for PTI. He said that PTI's senior leader should not have repeatedly violated the party policy, according to Geo News report.

Imran Khan's statement comes after Marwat, who has grabbed headlines due to his blunt and controversial remarks, landed in hot water after he claimed that Saudi Arabia was also allegedly involved in the toppling of the Khan-led government in 2022.

PTI's top leadership has distanced itself from Marwat's statement about Saudi Arabia. However, Imran Khan's party has also served a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat.

Marwat was given three days to respond to the notice and explain his position on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. It is not the first time that Marwat was sent notice by PTI.

The notice, issued by the PTI's central secretariat, stated that Marwat has issued "irresponsible statements" that harmed the PTI's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by party founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

According to the notice, Sher Afzal Marwat has damaged his relations with fellow PTI members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

The show-cause notice against the PTI leader reads, "If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules."

Earlier in February, Imran Khan-founded party had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat over his remarks about the party's Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. During a TV show, Marwat claimed that Gohar was "removed as PTI chairman over his unsatisfactory performance."

Marwat became a member of Pakistan's National Assembly after securing win in National Assembly (NA) seat-41 in the elections held in February. However, PTI's senior leader has been in the headlines for the past few months over his remarks, which have been rejected by the PTI leadership.

The development comes after PTI leader Omar announced that Marwat was expelled from the party's core and political committees, as directed by party founder Imran Khan, according to Geo News report.

Ayub said, "The PTI founder said Marwat tried to damage his personal relations with the kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as he has excellent ties with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman."

Earlier, PTI nominated Sheikh Waqas Akram for Marwat's post of National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor