No progress has been made by Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan: US envoy Thomas West

The US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West said that the Taliban has made no effort for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Talking virtually at an event at the Munich Security Conference on Afghanistan on Saturday, West said that the Taliban has been productive in areas such as girls' education, while in other areas--such as the formation of an inclusive government--no progress has been made, reported Tolo News.

He said that the US is expecting the Taliban to deliver on its commitments over girls' education and inclusive government.

"The formation of an inclusive government is not only the US's call, but Iran, Pakistan, and the Central Asian states, China and Russia share the same call," West said.

"We must see a dialogue with all segments of Afghan society unfold," he added.

Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt speaking at the same event said the Oslo talks were the first step of engaging with the Taliban toward the formation of an inclusive government and respect for human rights, reported Tolo News.

"This was the first step; it was only the first step for more inclusive government because that is the solution," she said.

"We are also following very closely what they are going to do when it comes to girls' right to education. We cannot continue financing their schools when those schools are only for boys. Moreover, the inclusive government will be a pre-condition for any development in Afghanistan in my opinion," said Huitfeldt.

She also said Norway is reluctant to recognize the Taliban. "I did not meet them because we are reluctant to recognize them and will not do that," she said.

Women's rights activist Mahbouba Seraj answering a question over whether humanitarian assistance alone will be enough to end the humanitarian crisis in the country, said, "No, it will not be."

"It is like trying to stop bleeding from a gushing wound with a bandage. We cannot put a bandage on a gushing wound and expect for the bleeding to stop," Saraj added.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government.

The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.

