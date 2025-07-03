No progress without voice of Global South: PM Modi during his address in Ghana's Parliament

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the role of amplifying the voice of the Global South in contingent to global progress, urging actionable reforms in international governance.

During his address to the Ghanaian Parliament, PM Modi highlighted issues such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and cybersecurity as pressing concerns that institutions of the last century are struggling to address effectively.

He underscored the need for credible and effective reforms in global governance, asserting that the changing circumstances require it.

"The world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than slogans. We need action," the Prime Minsiter stated.

This call to action reflects India's proactive stance during its G20 Presidency in 2023, where the country championed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, a move the Prime Minister revisited with pride.

"That is why, during India's G20 Presidency, we worked with the vision - One Earth, One Family, One Future. We put emphasis on Africa's rightful place at the global high table. We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the rapid changes in the post-World War II world order, driven by technological revolutions, the rise of the Global South, and shifting demographics, and called for a reevaluation of global institutions to address contemporary challenges.

"The world order created after the Second World War is changing fast. The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South, and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale. The challenges, such as colonial rule, that humanity has faced in the earlier centuries still persist in different forms," he stated.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Global South is focusing on strengthening collective efforts to address the challenges it faces in the current international environment. It also served as a platform to discuss ideas and solutions from the Global South on various developmental priorities, including those relating to development finance, health, climate change, technology, governance, energy, trade, youth empowerment, digital transformation, women-led development, capacity building, and human-centric sustainable development.

The Prime Minister, in his address, also highlighted the historical bonds between India and Ghana, forged through shared struggles for independence and a common commitment to democracy and inclusive development, and expressed gratitude to the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and the Ghanaian people for the National Honour conferred upon him, as per a statement from the MEA.

He also lauded Ghana's vibrant parliamentary system and expressed satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the legislatures of both countries. In this context, he welcomed the establishment of the Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society, expressing the resolve of the people of India to make the country a developed nation by 2047. He noted that India would stand shoulder to shoulder with Ghana in its pursuit of progress and prosperity, as per the statement.

Notably PM Modi met Ghanaian MPs who had come in Indian attire to hear his speech. He addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana today.

Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Parliament session in Ghana. The session, convened by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, was attended by Members of Parliament in Ghana, Government officials and distinguished guests from both nations.

The Prime Minister stated that he was "honoured" to address the Ghanaian Parliament and that he was "gladdened" to interact with the members of its Parliament.

"Today, I had the honour of addressing the Parliament of Ghana. I spoke of the deep ties between our nations and our shared values. India and Ghana stand united in our pursuit of progress and prosperity," the PM said in a post on X.

"It was wonderful to interact with Ghana's Members of Parliament after my address earlier today. It was gladdening to hear their kind words about India," he added in another post.

Ahead of his address, the PM also visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana's Accra earlier today and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

"In Accra, paid homage to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. He was a visionary statesman whose thoughts and ideals guide several people. He devoted himself towards the well-being of people of Ghana," the PM stated in X.

This was the first time that PM Modi visited the West African nation and the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ghana in over 30 years.

PM Modi was also conferred with "The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana", the country's highest civilian honour, by President John Mahama on Wednesday.

PM Modi thanked Ghana's President for the honour and called it a "matter of immense pride".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later departed from Accra after concluding the first leg of his five-nation tour on Thursday.

He will now be travelling to Trinidad & Tobago for the second leg of his tour on an official visit from July 3 to July 4. He will be landing in the Port of Spain, where he will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," he stated in another post on X.

Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora there, receiving a warm welcome from the members of the community.

The Prime Minister's visit to Trinidad and Tobago will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia as part of his tour. He will be travelling to Brazil during the fourth leg of his visit, from July 5 to July 8, to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025, followed by a state visit to the South American country.

