No request so far on providing Consular access to Nikhil Gupta, says MEA

New Delhi, June 21 India on Friday said that it has so far not received any request for providing Consular access to Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused by the US authorities of having involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani leader.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US and produced in a New York federal court earlier this week.

"We have so far not received any request for Consular access for Mr Gupta but his family has got in touch with us and we are in touch with the family members. We are looking at the matter as to what can be done on the request," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

Appearing before Magistrate Judge James Cott on Monday, Gupta made the "not guilty" plea through his lawyer.

Assistant Federal Prosecutor Ashley Nichols told the court that Gupta is charged in the murder-for-hire plot.

Cott ordered him to be kept in custody till the next date of hearing on June 28, when a conference on the case is scheduled.

