No room for reconciliation: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reacts to dialogue offer from PML-N, KP governor

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has strongly rejected the reconciliation offer from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, saying that the party would not hold talks with 'mandate thieves'," reported ARY News.

Reacting to the dialogue offer by the Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the PTI spokesperson termed the offer, from those who have 'no authority or credibility' to mediate, as ridiculous.

Those who promised to hold talks were "imposed through fake mandate," a PTI official said.

"National criminals are not entitled to make decisions that serve the interests of the country, nor is there space for reconciliation," the official further stated, according to ARY News.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People's Party, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan are examples of "mandate thieves" with whom the PTI has made it clear that it will not negotiate.

"Instead of propagating talks offer without having authority, this mandate theft group should apologise to the nation and return the mandate to real representatives," the PTI spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Minister for Petroleum Division Usadik Malik had stated that the PML-N leadership consistently advocated for dialogue and reconciliation and that there were always doors open in politics.

At the press conference, he stated, "Our party's [PML-N] leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy."

Additionally, the minister mentioned that his party aspires to advance with all political factions. Malik went on to say that all PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, and Shehbaz Shehbaz, were imprisoned by the PTI-led government.

He bemoaned PTI's "double standards" about dialogue, claiming that they had no interest in engaging in discussions with the PML-N.

