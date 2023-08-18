"No space for intolerance, extreme behaviour," says General Munir on Jaranwala vandalism incidents

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 18 : Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday condemned the “extremely tragic and totally intolerable” Jaranwala incident, saying that there is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour, Geo News reported.

As per the military’s media wing, General Munir made the remarks on being asked about the mob that set fire to a number of churches and vandalised Christians' homes during a rampage over alleged blasphemy on Wednesday.

The mob made its way through a predominantly Christian area on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad after allegations spread that the Holy Quran had been desecrated.

“Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities,” the army chief was quoted by the ISPR as saying.

The Pakistan Army Chief said that all citizens of the country “are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed", as per Geo News.

Munir also assured that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and those “culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice”.

He also highlighted the efforts of “inimical forces” towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour” among the people to spread anarchy and unrest in the country.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half-truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation,” Geo News quoted Munir as saying.

Notably, contrary to General Munir’s claims, the minorities in Pakistan have undergone a series of persecution and targeted attacks over the past years.

Human Rights Focus, Pakistan President Naveed Walter said in July that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947.

Meanwhile, the Christian leaders have alleged that the police remained silent spectators, the Dawn report stated.

President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said Christians were being tortured and harassed.

Meanwhile, as many as 600 people have been booked in two terror cases for ransacking and torching Christians' homes and a church building, Dawn reported citing the Jaranwala police.

The interim Punjab government has even ordered a “high-level” inquiry into the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that more than 100 people were arrested in connection with the case.

