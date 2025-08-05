"No tariff wars or sanctions can halt natural course of history": Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], August 5 : Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded sharply to the sanctions and restrictions being imposed by Washington, which have impacted countries across the world. Calling it a "neocolonial agenda", she said that "politically motivated economic pressure" was being put on those who choose an independent course on the international stage.

Zakharova made the remarks responding to a media query regarding the tightening of tariffs by the US Administration.

When asked how Russia view Washington's policy of increasing tariff barriers against the key foreign policy partners in the Global South, Zakharova said, "Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further added, "This approach runs counter to the very principles of free trade once championed by Western nations. Instead, we now witness politically driven protectionism and the arbitrary imposition of tariff barriers. Brazil, our strategic partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, is one of the main victims of this policy. Such actions by the United States represent a direct infringement on the sovereignty of other nations and an attempt to interfere in their internal affairs. Beyond these concerns, this policy risks slowing global economic growth, disrupting supply chains, and deepening the fragmentation of the international economic system."

She also said, "We firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within #BRICS, who share this perspective."

Zakharova in her concluding remarks mentioned that Russia stands ready to deepen cooperation and resist the "unlawful unilateral sanctions", so as to help shape a multipolar, just and equitable international order.

"We stand ready to deepen cooperation with them to resist unlawful unilateral sanctions and to help shape a genuinely multipolar, just, and equitable international order."

In a latest statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday, he said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday came out strongly in defence of the country's decision to import oil from Russia, despite criticism from the United States and European Union.

According to the MEA, India's imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

The MEA described the criticism of India's trade policy as "unjustified and unreasonable," asserting that India will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

