"Non-Controversial, well respected figure in Nepalese society": Ex-Diplomat after Gen Z protestors back Sushila Karki as Interim PM

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Thursday said that calls for the appointment of Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the head of the country's interim government are a "positive development" that can help restore normalcy in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said that Karki is not tainted by corruption, something which has become a problem in Nepal lately.

"This generation alleges that most of the leaders and political institutions, such as parliament, have failed in the task that the constitution assigned them. So by assigning someone who enjoys an impeccable reputation, it is likely to set the country back on the course of normalcy. It does not abrogate the constitution; it is on the basis of the constitution that this appointment is likely to be made for an interim period and then would set the course for rewriting the constitution," Sachdev said.

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal.

According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country. The ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, stated that the majority of those injured have already received treatment and been discharged, with 949 people sent home from hospitals so far.

Currently, 58 patients remain at the Trauma Centre, 48 at Civil Service Hospital, 35 at Kathmandu Medical College, 25 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), and 26 at Birendra Military Hospital, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor