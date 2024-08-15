Nordic countries sign declaration to advance electric aviation

Helsinki, Aug 15 The transport ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden signed a key declaration to enhance cooperation in the development of commercial electric flights.

"Electric-powered aviation is vital for transforming the transportation sector. Together with other sustainable fuels, electric flight could cut emissions and accelerate the shift towards a fossil-free sector. The Nordic countries are well-positioned to lead in large-scale commercial electric aviation, which could enhance accessibility, particularly in the region's more remote areas," Swedish Infrastructure and Housing Minister Andreas Carlson said in a press release on Wednesday.

The declaration was signed during a meeting of Nordic transport ministers in Gothenburg, Sweden, Xinhua news agency reported.

In November 2022, at a meeting in Fredrikstad, Norway, the Nordic transport ministers committed to establishing Nordic fossil-free air routes by 2030. This includes promoting a global fossil-free aviation sector and encouraging ongoing Nordic collaboration.

The declaration adopted in Fredrikstad, combined with the new joint declaration, provides a strong foundation for advancing Nordic cooperation and the development of electric aircraft routes, Carlson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor