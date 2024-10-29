North Korea beefing up security for Kim Jong-un due to 'assassination possibility'

Seoul, Oct 29 North Korea has been beefing up security for its leader Kim Jong-Un due to fears of a possible assassination attempt, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment during a parliamentary audit session, according to Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party and Rep. Park Sun-won of the main opposition Democratic Party, Yonhap news agency reported.

The NIS told lawmakers that the country has raised the level of security around Kim due to possible attempts on his life by operating communications jamming vehicles and drone detection equipment, as it noted that Kim's public activities this year reached 110 times, up about 60 per cent from last year.

The agency also said the reclusive country stopped using the "juche," or self-reliance, calendar -- a system of year numbering symbolising its late founder Kim Il-sung -- this month and is strengthening efforts to reinforce Kim Jong-un's position as the nation's sole leader.

Regarding Kim's daughter, known as Ju-ae, the NIS told lawmakers it believes her position has partially been elevated, citing her public appearances, including an instance when she was escorted by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of the country's leader.

