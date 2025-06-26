North Korea completes Kalma beach resort; set for opening next month

Seoul, June 26 North Korea has completed the construction of a large-scale beach resort in the eastern coastal region of Kalma, with leader Kim Jong-un touting it as one of the country's greatest feats this year, state media reported on Thursday.

The completion ceremony for the new Kalma coastal tourist area was held "with splendour" on Tuesday, with Kim in attendance, reports Yonhap, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA described the new site as housing hotels and hostels capable of accommodating nearly 20,000 guests, both domestic and foreign. The resort is equipped with facilities for sea swimming, sports and recreation, as well as commercial and public catering services.

The facilities are "fully equipped with all conditions and cultural life bases for providing the beauty of the scenic spot ... in all seasons, excitingly picturing a 4-km-long stretch of beach," the news outlet said.

Kim cut the ribbon during the ceremony and toured the resort area, including an outdoor pool and hotels, noting that what the country has thrown energy into for a long time has become a "brilliant reality."

The KCNA said Kim also expressed his deep emotion over the project, calling it one of the greatest successes this year.

"The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area should play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture of" North Korea, the KCNA quoted Kim as saying, while ordering those in charge of the resort's operation to provide the best convenience and leisure space to tourists.

Kim described the Kalma resort as the first step in the development of cultural tourism in the country, saying the upcoming Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea will confirm a major plan to develop additional large-scale tourist areas in other regions "in the shortest time possible," based on lessons learned from the Kalma project.

Kim was seen accompanied by his daughter, known as Ju-ae, and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, marking the first time Ri has appeared at a public event since her last media appearance at a New Year's Day arts performance on Jan. 1, 2024.

Invited to the ceremony were the Russian ambassador to North Korea and members of the embassy, a sign that Russians will be among the foreign tourists expected to be brought in.

The KCNA said the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area will start service for tourists at home July 1.

--IANS

