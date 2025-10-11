North Korea displays new hypersonic, nuclear missiles at military parade on ruling party's 80th anniversary

Pyongyang [North Korea], October 11 : North Korea displayed new hypersonic and long-range nuclear missiles during a large military parade in Pyongyang on Friday night to mark the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Yonhap News reported, citing state media.

The parade took place in Kim Il Sung Square and showcased two major weapons the Hwasong-11Ma hypersonic missile and the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which North Korean state media described as the country's "most powerful nuclear weapons."

Speaking at the event, Kim called for the armed forces to continue to develop into an "invincible" entity, as per Yonhap News.

"Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats approaching our range of self-defence by dint of its political, ideological, military and technical superiority overwhelming the enemy, and it should steadily strengthen itself into elite armed forces which win victory after victory on the strength of morality and discipline," he said.

As per CNN, pictures and videos shared online showed soldiers marching, large missile launchers rolling through the streets, and crowds cheering under bright lights. It was North Korea's first big military parade in two years.

The event came a month after leader Kim Jong Un attended a military parade in Beijing, where he stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. That visit strengthened North Korea's ties with China and Russia.

The newly shown Hwasong-11Ma is designed to fly at hypersonic speed, more than five times the speed of sound, and can change direction during flight, making it very difficult for defence systems to stop.

CNN reported that North Korea has used he new 11Ma model with a warhead carried in a boost glide vehicle system, meaning it can move unpredictably towards its target. It also uses solid fuel, which allows for faster launch and easier transport than older liquid-fuel rockets.

The parade also introduced the Hwasong-20, North Korea's newest ICBM, which is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads and reaching targets as far as the United States,CNN reported citing KCNA.

Earlier this year, North Korea said it had completed final testing of a new high-powered rocket engine made from carbon-fiber materials for the Hwasong-20. The same engine is also expected to be used for the Hwasong-19, another long-range missile that experts believe can reach anywhere in the US

Friday's parade was attended by senior North Korean officials and possibly guests from China, Russia, and Vietnam. While Kim Jong Un was seen at the event, it is not clear if he gave a speech or was joined by his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, who often appears beside him at important military events.

