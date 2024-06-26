North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, says Japan; instructs for precaution

Too [Japan], June 26 : Japan issued an emergency alert following a suspected ballistic missile strike by North Korea on Tuesday (local time).

The information was given by the Japan Prime Minister's Office on social media platform X.

Minutes later, the Japan PMO said the emergency alert was being lifted as the 'suspected ballistic missile' from North Korea was not expected to reach Japan.

Instructions by the PM in response to the Missile Launch by North Korea (05:33) pic.twitter.com/lmCUd7v1dP— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) June 25, 2024

However, the PMO issued instructions to dedicate efforts to gather and analyse information and provide speedy and adequate information to people.

It also asked the officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels and take all possible measures for contingencies.

"Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyse information, and provide the public speedy and adequate information," the PMO stated.

"Ensure the safety of aircrafts, vessels and other assets," it added. "Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies."

This comes amid rising concerns for the United States, Japan and South Korea amid repeated missile strikes by North Korea.

Earlier this month, the United States, Japan and South Korea, in a joint statement, "strongly opposed" any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific waters and "strongly condemned" North Korea's recent launches using ballistic missile technology.

The officials agreed to continue close coordination on North Korea and other challenges to regional and global stability, with a plan to set up a new coordinating body to further align their policies.

Meanwhile, the US and Japan have emphasised the significance of the "new era of strategic global cooperation" between Washington and Tokyo.

Earlier this year, the US, Japan and Korea reiterated their ongoing commitment to trilateral maritime security in accordance with international law, with a focus on support for capacity building in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Indo-Pacific Dialogue was held on January 5 in Washington, DC. This dialogue is a new chapter in the countries' partnership and an important step forward to strengthen and more closely align the policies globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor