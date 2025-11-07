North Korea fires suspected short-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

Seoul, Nov 7 North Korea launched one suspected short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after the North warned of proper measures against the latest US sanctions on Pyongyang.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from near Taegwan County in North Phyongan Province at 12:35 pm, without providing further details.

The missile flew about 700 kilometers before splashing into the sea, the JCS said, adding further analysis is underway with the U.S. side to determine its specifications.

South Korean and US Intelligence authorities detected signs of the North's missile launch preparations in advance and had been closely monitoring the situation, it added, noting relevant information has been shared with the US and Japan.

The North last fired short-range ballistic missiles northeastward on October 22 ahead of South Korea's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and US President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

Friday's launch also marked the sixth ballistic missile launch by the North this year and second since the administration of President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.

The move came a day after North Korea denounced the latest US sanctions on eight North Korean individuals and two entities over cybercrime-related money laundering.

North Korea slammed the U.S. sanctions as reaffirming Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, vowing to take proper measures with patience.

Washington's fresh sanctions came even as US President Donald Trump has expressed his wish to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to resume stalled diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Earlier this week, the US State Department also said it is seeking UN sanctions on seven ships accused of illegally exporting North Korean coal and iron ore to China in violation of UN Security Council sanctions over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

