North Korea fires what appears to be ballistic missile toward eastern waters: Japan
By ANI | Published: May 4, 2022 10:11 AM2022-05-04T10:11:35+5:302022-05-04T10:20:02+5:30
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the Japanese government said on Wednesday.
Earlier South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the DPRK fired an unidentified projectile in a short statement without further details. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
