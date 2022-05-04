North Korea fires what appears to be ballistic missile toward eastern waters: Japan

Published: May 4, 2022

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the Japanese government said on Wednesday.

Earlier South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the DPRK fired an unidentified projectile in a short statement without further details. (ANI/Xinhua)

