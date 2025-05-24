North Korea in 'strongest strategic position' in decades: US intel report

Washington, May 24 North Korea stands in its "strongest strategic position" in decades, a US intelligence report showed, as the recalcitrant regime has been doubling down on its pursuit of advanced weapons that can threaten US forces and allies in Northeast Asia, and the US mainland.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the US Department of Defense on Friday offered the analysis in the '2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment' that covered a wide range of security challenges from North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, and other state and non-state actors.

The assessment came amid deepening concerns over North Korea's evolving nuclear and ballistic missile threats and its military alignment with Russia based on the two countries' "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty signed in June last year.

"North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is increasingly confident in his international political legitimacy and regime security," the DIA said in the report.

"North Korea is in its strongest strategic position in decades, possessing the military means to hold at risk US forces and US allies in Northeast Asia while continuing to improve its capability to threaten the US homeland," it added.

The report noted that in return for support for its war against Ukraine, Russia has been expanding its sharing of space, nuclear and missile applicable technology, expertise and materials to North Korea, China and Iran, which it said will enable advancements in the three countries' weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs during the "next three to five years."

"North Korea continues to illicitly procure items for its missile program that it cannot produce domestically, often in cooperation with Chinese and Russian nationals," the agency said.

"Similarly, North Korea almost certainly will continue marketing and proliferating ballistic missile systems and related technology to other countries of concern, as demonstrated by its provision of missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine."

The agency pointed out that Pyongyang continues to support its nuclear weapons program and increase its nuclear weapons stockpile by producing plutonium and highly enriched uranium, reports Yonhap news agency.

"North Korea has restored its nuclear test site and is now postured to conduct a seventh nuclear test at a time of its choosing," it said.

The DIA assessed that Pyongyang "probably" has a biological warfare program and "almost certainly" has a chemical warfare program with the capability to produce nerve, blister, blood and choking agents.

It described the North's Special Operations Force (SOF) as "highly trained," "well equipped", and capable of infiltrating into South Korea.

"North Korea's SOF deployment to Russia will enable North Korea to use lessons learned from that experience for future combat training," it said.

Portraying the North as one of the world's most militarised nations, the agency said the reclusive country has more than 1 million active-duty personnel and more than 7 million reserve and paramilitary personnel.

On the space front, the agency assessed that the North's ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles (SLVs) could be used as a "very basic" anti-satellite platform to target US and partner satellites in a conflict.

"Additionally, North Korea has received an offer from Russia to assist its space program, including SLVs, satellites and training," it said.

The report also delved into growing cooperation among America's competitors and potential adversaries, including collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"North Korea almost certainly is receiving reciprocal military cooperation from Moscow -- including SA-22 surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare equipment -- for providing soldiers and materiel to support Russia's war against Ukraine," it said.

The DIA forecast that leaders in Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang will strengthen their nations' ties in their drive to undermine the influence of the US and its allies.

