North Korea launches unidentified projectile

North Korea test-fired an unidentified projectile on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

The projectile was fired eastwards and its launch was announced by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Yonhap said, without providing any further details.

Japan's coast guard warned that North Korea test-fired a projectile on Sunday morning, urging ships to exercise caution.

Kyodo reported that the projectile, fired toward the Sea of Japan and likely a ballistic missile, appears to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

If confirmed, the Sunday launch will become Pyongyang's eighth test since the start of this year. (ANI/Sputnik)

With inputs from ANI

