North Korea providing Russia with ballistic missiles: White House

Washington, DC [US], January 5 : Highlighting that Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage due to sanctions and export controls, the White House said on Thursday that North Korea is providing Russia with ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine.

The US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said that Russia is receiving support from third countries.

"As Russia continues to launch these brutal attacks, the United States has new information to share about the support that Russia is receiving from third countries," he said.

Russia has been isolated globally and has been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment.

"Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage, and they've been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment," Kirby said.

"As we've been warning publicly, one of those states is North Korea. Our information indicates that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. On December 30, 2023, Russian forces launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine," he added.

Reportedly, the missile landed in an open field in the Zaparicia region.

Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine on January 2, to which Kirby responded that the US is still assessing the impacts of these additional missiles.

"On January 2, Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine, including as part of its overnight aerial attack. We are still assessing the impacts of these additional missiles," Kirby said.

On December 30, Russia launched its most extensive air attack on Ukraine since the commencement of the full-scale invasion, as reported by the Ukrainian military to CNN.

The onslaught, characterised by an overwhelming number of drones and missiles, targeted various locations across the country, resulting in at least 31 fatalities and over 150 injuries.

The scale of the assault was staggering, involving 158 drones and missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, cruise missiles, and Shahed drones, according to Ukraine's air force.

Urging Congress to release more funds for providing military aid to Ukraine, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said "Congress needs to act in the new year".

In a post on X, Blinken expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The US strongly condemns Russia's horrific strikes across Ukraine today. As Putin continues his brutal war of aggression, we must support Ukraine in defending itself."

