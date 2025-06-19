North Korea reaffirms commitment to defence treaty with Russia

Seoul, June 19 North Korea on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to a mutual defence treaty with Russia, marking the first anniversary of its signing amid growing military cooperation between the two nations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin sealed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty on June 19, which calls for either side to provide the other assistance "without delay" if one of them comes under armed attack.

In a statement released on the anniversary, a North Korean foreign ministry official overseeing Russian affairs said the country's commitment to strengthening friendly relations with Russia remains "unchanged."

The ministry described the treaty as a "political event of great strategic importance," calling it a foundational guarantee for the present and future of bilateral ties.

The ministry said Pyongyang had demonstrated the strength of its alliance with Russia by deploying troops to the Kursk region, noting the bilateral solidarity would continue to deepen.

Under the treaty, North Korea deployed around 14,000 troops to the Russian side in the war against Ukraine between October last year and February this year, according to intelligence authorities, Yonhap news agency reported.

Russian media reports said earlier this week that North Korea will send about 6,000 military construction workers and sappers to Russia's Kursk frontline region for mine removal and war recovery.

On Thursday, North Korean state mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun featured the anniversary, describing the treaty as opening "a new chapter in the friendship" with Moscow and an outcome of the leaders' "extraordinary" leadership.

