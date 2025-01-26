North Korea vows 'toughest counteraction' as long as US rejects its sovereignty

Seoul, Jan 26 North Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday Pyongyang should maintain "the toughest counteraction" to the US as long as it rejects the country's sovereignty and security interests.

The North's foreign ministry made the remarks as it blamed joint air drills between South Korea and the US, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), days after US President Donald Trump expressed intent to reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The reality stresses that the DPRK should counter the US with the toughest counteraction from A to Z as long as it refuses the sovereignty and security interests of the DPRK and this is the best option for dealing with the US," the statement said.

DPRK stands for the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The report came just days after Trump called Kim a "smart guy" and expressed his intention to again reach out to the North's leader.

The foreign ministry referred to a four-day combined aerial exercise between Seoul and Washington conducted at an air base in South Korea's Wonju last week, as well as another recent trilateral joint air drill also involving Japan, calling them a "grave challenge" to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry warned that "such moves will entail a reflective counteraction," adding that the country "will not permit the imbalance of strength ... and take the toughest counteraction to defend the sovereign right and security interests of the state and thoroughly ensure peace and stability in the region."

