North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concerned about impact of flood on his leadership

Seoul, Aug 20 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be shifting the responsibility for the latest flood damage to provincial officials on concerns that his leadership could be undermined amid increased public discontent, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, reported that Kim Jong Un called for the country to consider a disaster prevention project as a grave issue related to the political ideology, not just as a struggle against nature, Yonhap news agency reported.

Late last month, heavy rains flooded large areas along the Amnok River in North Phyongan, Jagang, and Ryanggang provinces, with some South Korean media outlets reporting that the number of those who died or went missing could exceed about 1,000.

The Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said North Korea appears to be shifting the responsibility for the flood damage to related officials on concerns that the latest downpours could undermine Kim's leadership.

"This could mean that North Korea's flood damage is very significant and people's discontent remains high," a Ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said there is no imminent sign that North Korea preparing to launch another military spy satellite.

In May, North Korea made a botched attempt to launch a spy satellite following the success of putting its first such satellite into orbit last November. The country earlier said it would launch three more spy satellites in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor