North Korean leader says past negotiations with US only confirmed hostile policy against Pyongyang

Seoul, Nov 22 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that his country went to every length in negotiations with the US, but it only confirmed Washington's unwavering hostile policy toward Pyongyang, the North's state media said Friday.

Kim made the remarks during a speech at the opening ceremony of an arms exhibition titled 'Defence Development-2024', in Pyongyang the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"We have already gone to every length in negotiations with the US, and what was certain from the outcome was ... the unchanging invasive and hostile policy toward North Korea," Kim noted in the speech.

He said that the "extreme situation" on the Korean Peninsula is not the result of a "misunderstanding" of the other side, apparently referring to the US.

He said that achieving the highest level of defence capability to surpass the enemy is the only way to maintain peace.

