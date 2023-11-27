North Korean troops in demilitarized zone after satellite launch

Seoul [South Korea], November 27 : The South Korean military has detected increased activities across the border areas with North Korea. The North has vowed, on Thursday, to resume all military measures halted under the 2018 deal in response to Seoul's partial suspension of the accord following the North's launch of a military spy satellite, Yonhap News reported citing military officials.

South Korean Military officials said heavily armed North Korean soldiers have been spotted restoring damaged guard posts in several locations of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), since Friday. Military officials spotted the communist soldiers using cameras and thermal optical devices installed in the DMZ.

In 2018, the two Korean states destroyed 10 guard posts out of 11 in the DMZ as part of an inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions and prevent accidental clashes, leaving one each that has historical or other value. North Korea has returned to the DMZ, dispatching soldiers and equipment in an apparent move to restore the destroyed guard posts, military officials said on Monday.

"There are only a few guard posts currently undergoing restoration works, but (North Korea is) expected to restore all of them as they are essential facilities for surveillance," report Yonhap News citing a senior military official.

In response to the North's latest move, Seoul officials vowed to keep close tabs on the North's activities to detect signs of provocations along the border.

"We are currently monitoring the adversary's movement while conducting search and ambush operations near former GP regions to monitor additional provocations," the official said.

North Korea launched a spy satellite into orbit, the launch took place around 10:42 pm on Tuesday and the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite was placed in orbit about 12 minutes later, Kyodo reported citing the official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea's defence ministry vowed to immediately restore all military measures halted under the Comprehensive Military Agreement and warned that the South must "pay dearly" for its decision to scrap the 2018 agreement after the North's satellite launch.

"North Korea's launch of what it calls a military spy satellite on November 21 is a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation against the international community, once again showing it has no will to abide by the military agreement," South Korea defence chief Shin Won-sik said in a parliamentary session, reported Yonhap.

